Pak Trade & Investment Forum on Zoom tomorrow to attract investors

LAHORE: Chairman UK Pakistan Business Council and former ambassador Javed Malik has said the UKPBC will organise the Pakistan Trade and Investment Forum on Zoom soon.

The event is aimed at an effort to highlight the business, trade and investment opportunities in Pakistan and to create opportunities for overseas Pakistanis to more effectively participate in the economic development of Pakistan, especially in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Chairman Board of Investment and Trade Punjab Sardar Tanveer Ilyas have confirmed their participation, which will be held on Sept 3. Javed Malik said that overseas Pakistani businessmen are keen to actively support Pakistan and the government should take advantage of the positive sentiment and develop a strategy that provides one-window operation for overseas Pakistanis. He said the UK Pakistan Business Council would support and assist in this initiative as it could contribute to further expand Pakistan’s trade with the UK and Europe. President UK Chapter of UKPBC Saleem Sheikh and President Pakistan Chapter Khursheed Barlas would also address the participants of the online forum.