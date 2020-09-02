20 top cops reshuffled

LAHORE: IG Punjab has transferred 20 police officers in the province.

According to a notification Tuesday, AIG Inquiries Umar Farooq Salamat has been transferred as Gujrat DPO vice Tauseef Haider, who was posted at his place. Jhang DPO Sardar Ghias Gul posted at Central Police Office Lahore, SSP Operations Rawalpindi Tariq Walayat posted Khushab DPO. Khushab DPO Rana Shoaib Mehmood has been posted SSP Operations Rawalpindi. Chiniot DPO Hasnain Haider has been posted Hafizabad DPO vice Bilal Iftikhar, who has been posted Addl SSP Security, Lahore. Addl SP Security Lahore Bilal Zafar Sh posted Chiniot DPO.

SSP Operations Faisalabad Ali Raza posted Mandi Bahauddin DPO vice Nasir Sial, who has been posted Addl director Admin Lahore. SSP RIB Sargodha Najeebur Rehman posted Pakpattan DPO vice Bilal Omar, who has been posted SSP HQs Farooqabad while SP

Police School Abdul Wahab posted SP Investigation Branch.