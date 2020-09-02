Ashiana case adjourned until 5th: Court summons more prosecution witnesses

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Ashiana Housing reference until September 5 and summoned more prosecution witnesses for the next hearing.

The jail authorities produced LDA’s former DG Ahad Cheema and co-accused Shahid Shafique before the court. Moreover, advocate Nawaz marked attendance on behalf of Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif and one Muhammad Shahbaz marked attendance on behalf of Fawad Hassan Fawad as both had exemption from personal appearance. The court also extended 4-day judicial remand of Ahad Cheema and Shahid Shafique.

The NAB had filed reference against Shahbaz Sharif, former Principal Secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad, Nadeem Zia, Kamran Kayani, brother of former Army Chief Ashfaque Parvez Kayani, Munir Zia, Khalid Hussain, Ali Sajid, Shahid Chaudhry, Ahad Cheema, Bilal Kidwai, Shahid Shafique, Imtiaz Haider, Israr Saeed and Arif Butt. The court had framed charges against the accused except Nadeem Zia and Kamran Kayani as both are proclaimed offenders.

As per the reference, the NAB had accused Shahbaz Sharif of misusing his authority that resulted in failure of the project, depriving 61,000 applicants of housing units. The NAB alleged that Shahbaz, in connivance with former LDA DG Ahad Cheema, awarded the contract to a proxy firm. Moreover, Shahbaz Sharif usurped the powers of the Board of Directors of the Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC) and transferred the project of Ashiana-e-Iqbal from PLDC to LDA. The illegal act of the former chief minister caused a loss to the state exchequer amounting to Rs660 million and led to an escalation of the project cost by approximately Rs3.39 billion, the reference said.