Mepco punishes 17 employees

MULTAN: The Multan Electric Power Company’s 17 employees were found involved in massive theft of used bulbs from the company’s stores, the Mepco officials said on Tuesday.

The government had announced a scheme to replace bulbs with energy savers free of cost to public.

The Mepco Vehari circle employees replaced 193,500 bulbs but they did not deposit in the Mepco stores and misappropriated the amount, the Mepco officials said. The Vehari Mepco circle superintendent engineer Altaf Qadir conducted an inquiry and punished 17 employees for theft and incompetence charges.

The inquiry held nine Mepco employees responsible for theft of 193,500 bulbs replaced from consumers and provided them new energy savers. The Mepco had ordered recovery of Rs 1,644,650 from nine employees. The Mepco also fined two employees for failing to repair transformers timely.

Four employees were demoted and their increments were stopped for corruption and incompetence charges. The Mepco inquiry fined Burewala sub-division line superintendent I Munir Hussain Razi for misappropriating 60,554 bulbs when he was posted in the Thengi sub-division. The inquiry team fined Mepco Vehari construction division LS-I Irfan Mujtaba for stealing 47,242 bulbs.