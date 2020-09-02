Plantation drive

Islamabad: Around 35 million indigenous saplings have so far been planted in various districts of the Punjab since 2018 as part of the Clean Green Programme initiated by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the latest data provided by the climate change ministry, the saplings including mulberry, acacia and moringa would not only increase forest cover in the Punjab but also help mitigate adverse effects of the climate change.

“The urban areas especially major cities like Lahore have been stripped of their most of the tree cover due to development projects. The campaign will reclaim the degraded land and improve the climate of these cities,” the data said.

It revealed that a beautification drive would be launched soon in Rawalpindi with the help of the provincial government in which saplings would be planted along the roads, parks and markets under Clean Green Programme.

The Green Group of World Wildlife Fund (WWF-Pakistan), Pakistan is a ‘forest poor’ country where trees cover less than 6 percent of the total area.

The data showed that forest was raised on 19,271 acres of land after partition but, unfortunately, 5,222 acres were turned into barren land over the years due to the felling of trees by the people.

“The tree plantation campaign aims at restoring 350,000 hectares of forests and degraded land all over the country,” the data said. The data claimed that the five-year tree plantation programme, which Prime Minister Imran Khan launched in 2018, would help counter the rising temperatures, flooding, droughts and other extreme weather in the country that scientists link to the climate change.