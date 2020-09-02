close
Wed Sep 02, 2020
Mian Aslam visits NPC

Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
September 2, 2020

Islamabad:A delegation of Jamaaat e Islami (JI) led by central naib ameer Mian Aslam visited the National Press Club (NPC) here Tuesday.Mian Aslam congratulated NPC president Shakeel Anjum, general secretary Anwar Raza and other members of executive and governing body on their elections. He expressed the hope that the newly elected body will come upto expectations of the journalist community.

