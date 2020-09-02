FJWU signs MoU to address violence against women

Rawalpindi:Gender based violence (GBV) is a deeply rooted and alarming phenomenon in the world. That is why it is recognised under Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) which focuses on the promotion of gender equality and women empowerment.

GBV was recognised in the Millennium Development Goals and in 2013 the World Health Organisation (WHO) reported that 35% of the women worldwide had experienced either physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence or non-preterm sexual violence. Notably women also face other forms of violence and the actual proportion of women who face some forms of violence may be larger. According to WHO, there is a clear need to prevent the occurrence of violence in the first place and to provide necessary services for women experiencing violence.

To address this phenomena, Fatima Jinnah Women is collaborating with Rozan and planning research projects to jointly fight out the gender injustice in district Rawalpindi, with focus on youth, civil society organisations and academia. In 2020, emergence of COVID 19 has brought many significant changes in work and family routines and lifestyles. Due to lockdown and closing of business, there has been an increase in cases related to GBV globally and nationally.

Keeping in view these circumstances, Fatima Jinnah Women University and Rozan have decided to carry out joint research to explore the dimension of domestic violence in the context of COVID 19. This mutual project will provide an overview of the dimensions of domestic violence in the selected areas of Rawalpindi. The findings of this project will also identify the future coordination and advocacy work to address these issues with reference to domestic violence. Working with women and youth is at the core of both organisations.

On similar lines, FJWU is also coordinating with PODA which is a women’s rights NGO working for the promotion and protection of human rights in rural areas of Pakistan. The aim of this collaboration is to promote the vision of the Government of Pakistan to create a democratic society based on gender equity, economic justice, and human rights.