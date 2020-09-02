ICT admin issues flood advisory to combat any emergency situation

Islamabad:The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration issued an advisory to all the relevant departments to avoid any eventuality during expected flood.

“Heavy rains are expected in the upcoming days and all the hospitals in the federal capital are requested to keep at high alert, to avoid any untoward situation if caused,” said a notification issued by district magistrate, Hamza Shafqaat.

The city managers established flood control centers at three union councils, Tarlai, Bharakau and Sihala. Secretaries union councils concerned along with Halka Patwari and Civil Defence staff shall remain available round the clock to combat any emergency.

Areas including Ghauri Town phase-5, Soan garden, few houses with basements in sectors I-8 and I-9, Ghumrah Kass, low lying areas of Korang and Katchi Abadi in sectoral areas were also issued red alert. Some 11 schools were designated as relief camps during the possible flood.

The schools included Government High School, Noorpur Shahan; Government Middle School for Girls, Khanna Dak; Govt. High School for Girls, Bhrarkau; Federal Government School, Malpur; Govt. Girls School, Nilore; Govt. Girls School, Sihala; Islamabad Model College for Boys Girls, F-7/4, Islamabad fed govt. girl school no 4 G-7/2, Islamabad model school I-10/1, Islamabad F.G. High School, I-9 and, Islamabad Model School; G-10/2.

"In view of the past experience and previous Flood history of the district, constant vigilance is required to combat the flood emergency in the rainy season particularly along the banks of river Swan and Korang.

It has been experienced that the duration of the flood is normally between 8-10 hours in low lying areas along with river Swan and Korang," read the notification. The additional deputy commissioner (Revenue), shall ensure carrying out announcements in rural areas of Islamabad through its staff and shall ensure that the residents of rural areas may be intimated regarding the changing situation.

All Assistant commissioners/magistrates shall personally visit the areas falling in their respective divisions and identify the down-streams/low altitude areas including kachi abadies and residence along nullahs.

The relevant directorates of CDA/MCI, shall carry out necessary arrangements to cope with the situation arisen in case of accumulated water. Pakistan Metrological Department, Islamabad shall inform in advance regarding flood.

The Sub Divisional Officers of Rawal Dam and Simly Dam shall remain in close coordination with Assistant Commissioner (Secretariat), Islamabad and update regarding variation in altitude of water level.

A Control Room has been established at Deputy Commissioner Office, ICT Administration Complex which will function round the clock. (Control No 051-9108084).