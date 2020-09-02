Rain forecast

LAHORE:Cloudy weather was reported in the city here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with scattered rain for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a low pressure system is located along eastern border which is likely to move northward during next 24 hours. Strong monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating in central and upper parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over northwestern parts of the country. They predicted rain-wind/thundershowers in Islamabad, Upper/Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan while heavy falls are also likely to occur in Northeastern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir. Tuesday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 31.8°C and minimum was 25.2°C.