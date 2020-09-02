Minister opens facilitation centre at BISE

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz inaugurated the state-of-the-art students' facilitation centre at Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore here Tuesday.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister appreciated the setting up of one-window facility for the students and announced that it would be introduced in other boards as well.

He said the government was working hard to introduce modern higher education system so that students could benefit from the latest research to steer the country to development and prosperity. The minister said the provincial government was committed to providing equal educational opportunities to the students so that no one could leave behind for want of resources.

Earlier, Lahore BISE Chairman Prof Riaz Hashmi presented the address of welcome and stated that the board was proactively working and there was no tradition of red tape. Higher Education Secretary Naeem Ghaus, BISE secretary and controller exams attended the ceremony.