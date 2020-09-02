close
Wed Sep 02, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
September 2, 2020

Police funds embezzlement case adjourned

Lahore

LAHORE:An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of Gujrat police funds embezzlement case by September 8. The court has summoned the nominated accused for next hearing as the charges are likely to be framed against the accused on next date. National Accountability Bureau had probed four former DPOs of Gujrat in this case, including SP Kamran Mumtaz, SSP Rai Ijaz, SSP Sohail Zafar Chattha and Rai Zameer.

