Remand of fraud accused extended

LAHORE:An accountability court on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of the prime suspect in the Rs16 billion DHA City (Lahore) land acquisition scam.

The court has extended the judicial remand of prime suspect Hammad Arshad until 5 September. The suspect Hammad Arshad – CEO of a private company – was allegedly involved in corruption and cheating the general public at large.

According to NAB, the suspect’s company had secured a contract from DHA-EME in 2009 to acquire 25,000-kanal land for establishing DHA City. However, the company failed to acquire the land and issued allotment letters and collected around Rs15.47 billion from public.