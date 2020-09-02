PRA collects Rs8.6b revenue in August

LAHORE:Punjab Revenue Authority registers a growth of 39 per cent in revenue in August in comparison to the same period last year.

A spokesperson of the PRA on Tuesday stated that the provisional revenue collection of Rs8.6 billion has been registered in August. It is worth mentioning here that due to the impact of Covid-19 the rate of taxes of over 20 services were reduced from 16pc to 5pc yet this record collection is encouraging. This also happens to be the highest recorded revenue collection for the month of August in the history of PRA.

Chairperson PRA praised the efforts of the officers and appreciated their revenue planning and collection efforts. He also instructed the officers to keep up the hard work as they are on the right track of accomplishing this year’s revenue target.