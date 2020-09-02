Ex-minister joins PML-Q

LAHORE:Former federal minister and PTI ticket holder Shahid Akram Bhindar and independent candidate Waleed Akram Bhindar called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi and Federal Housing Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema at their residence here on Tuesday and announced joining PML-Q.

PML-Q general secretary Punjab Senator Kamil Ali Agha and MNA Moonis Elahi were also present. Welcoming Shahid Akram Bhindar in the party, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said, “Our doors are open for patriotic people and those having concern about people. The country presently needs solidarity. If politics is done as service to people then there is no better service to humanity.” PTI-ticket holder Shahid Akram Bhindar said, “We have old family relations with Ch Shujaat Hussain and Ch Pervaiz Elahi. Whatever duty Ch Pervaiz Elahi will assign to us we will come up to his expectations.”