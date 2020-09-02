Illegal structures demolished

LAHORE:Seven structures were demolished and two were sealed by LDA during an operation against illegal constructions in Quaid-e-Azam Town and New Garden Town here Tuesday. Officials said the operation was started on the directions of LDA’s Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar.

The staff of Town Planning Wing Zone-III along with enforcement staff and police conducted the operation. They demolished illegal commercial constructions on plot No 18 B-1, 300 C-1, 463 C and 604 D-2 Township. The building at Plot No 12 B-1 Township was sealed for construction in the parking lot. Illegal shutters were removed from Plot No 452B-1, Township. Illegal bathrooms built on a vacant lot in Plot No 522 C-3 Township were demolished. An illegal commercial building constructed on Plot No 74 Tipu Block, Garden Town was demolished and its boundary was sealed. Illegal building at Plot No 116 Babar Block, Garden Town was also sealed.

Meanwhile, the staff of Directorate of Estate Management-I conducted an anti-encroachment operation in the market of Block G-1, Johar Town.

During the operation, illegally occupied parking spaces in front of shops were vacated by demolishing unlawfully built structures and removing other hurdles that had been hampering pedestrians’ movement besides obstructing smooth flow of traffic.