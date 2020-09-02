GCU unveils vision to promote research

LAHORE:Government College University (GCU) Lahore Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi on Tuesday unveiled his three-year strategic vision “GCU Goals: 2020-23” aimed at improving quality of education, promoting research culture, internationalisation, infrastructure development and digitalisation of university’s learning and management systems.

The vice-chancellor unveiled the document “GCU Goals: 2020-23” at a monthly meeting of academic heads and deans. “This monthly meeting of the university’s academic heads will become a permanent feature of the university calendar and would be held on every first Tuesday of the month to review the progress on these goals and discuss challenges faced by the university,” said Prof Asghar Zaidi.

He said the GCU Lahore was empowering its academic heads, and from this year onwards, instead of the University’s Registrar Office, Chairpersons and Deans were given responsibility to ensure merit and transparency in admissions and appointments.

Talking about the importance of holding training of faculty and staff, Prof Zaidi remarked that GCU would have HR policy to attract and retain the best talent. He revealed that the university was planning to resume its classes from 15 September, 2020 subject to the approval by the Punjab government. However, he called upon the chairpersons to ensure strict implementation of SOPs to protect faculty and students from COVID-19. Prof Zaidi said that the biggest challenge, they would be facing this year was to start academic activities on the GCU new campus in Kala Shah Kaku. He said initially Physical Education and Fine Arts Departments would be shifted to the new campus, while Chemistry Department had consented to conduct its MPhil classes there. These departments will retain their buses in the old campus. He said that buses and faculties would be provided to these departments.

The vice-chancellor said that 10 focal persons were appointed under Clause 4 of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Policy against sexual harassment and students were encouraged to report any matter related to harassment to these focal persons.