KE extends deadline for bill payment

In order to facilitate the customers in the aftermath of the monsoon rains and flooding disruption, the K-Electric has extended the deadline for the payment of electricity bills.

According to a press release issued by the power utility, this extension is applicable to bills with due dates falling between August 25 to September 3, both days included. These bills can now be paid latest by the new date of September4, 2020.

All banks have been informed to accept bill payments without any late payment surcharge. In case of any issue at time of utility bill payment, consumers can register their complaints by calling at 118.