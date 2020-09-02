LG polls be held within 120 days: JI

The Jamaat-e-Islami has demanded of the Sindh government to amend the Sindh Local Body Act (SLBA) and subsequently hold the local bodies’ elections within 120 days.

In a press conference at the Idara Noor-e-Haq on Tuesday, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman suggested the formation of a council of common interest, carrying out the delimitation of boundaries and blocks, and holding a transparent census.

He said the city government should be independent in all of its decisions and also answerable to the Centre and the Sindh government. Expressing his reservations over the national census data that, Naeem said the population of Karachi was shown less in the census results.

He demanded a forensic audit of the K-Electric after entrusting it to the Centre. He announced a drive along with Karachi’s citizens for safeguarding the city’s rights. Naeem said the city’s entire infrastructure had been ruined due to the inability of the Sindh government in the aftermath of rains. “The PPP, the MQM-P and the Karachi mayor should be held accountable.”

Slamming the PTI’s members from Karachi, the PPP and the local body representatives, he said they had miserably failed. “In recent rains, almost all localities of Karachi submerged and even official records of the government offices were destroyed.” He said his party provided food and other items to people in the rain-hit areas.