Two girls drown in storm water drain

Two minor girls drowned in a storm water drain near Ghaggar Phattak in Steel Town on Tuesday. The girls were bathing in rainwater when they died by drowning.

Following the tragic incident, a score of residents of the area and rescuers reached the drain and recovered the bodies. The casualties were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

The girls were identified as 13-year-old Shahzadi, daughter of Niaz, and nine-year-old Rehmat Bibi, daughter of Akbar. They were residents of Sawan Goth. Police said the girls had arrived to wash clothes, and after washing the clothes, they started bathing and drowned. When the girls did not return home after the passage of around one hour, Riaz, a brother of one of the girls, started a search, but in vain.

Separately, the bodies of two people who had drowned in the Malir River near Korangi Crossing in a recent spell of monsoon rains were found. The bodies were recovered by divers of the Pakistan Navy and the Edhi Foundation. The dead, who are yet to be identified, were taken to a morgue for identification after medico-legal formalities were completed at the JPMC.