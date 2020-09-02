Five injured in mysterious explosion at fuel station

Five people were wounded in a mysterious explosion at a fuel pump near the Matric Board office in Nazimabad on Tuesday.

Following the huge explosion, ambulances from welfare organisations reached the scene and transported the casualties to the Civil Hospital. A heavy contingent of police and Rangers cordoned off the area. Experts from the bomb disposal squad also arrived to examine the scene.

The injured persons were identified as 40-year-old Asghar, son of Wali Zar, Khalid, 36, son of Abdur Rehman, Fazal, 45, son of Yaqoob, Abdullah, 30, son of Ashraf Din, and Azhar. The blast also caused partial damage to a wall of Jinnah University for Women located next to the fuel pump, as well as to two motorcycles parked at there.

According to Paposh Nagar SHO Farhan Sarwar, during an inspection of the cylinder room at the pump, the police did not find any damaged cylinder. The officer said that the fuel station’s management claimed that a fire broke out apparently due to a short circuit at a room of the pump. The officer said that the nature and cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

Bomb attack

The Counter Terrorism Department registered a case against unidentified persons for attacking the Mominabad police station with a bomb on Monday evening. Two policemen were slightly injured after two unidentified persons riding a motorbike hurled a bomb at the police station’s gate in Orangi Town.