DHA’s Khayaban-e-Bukhari still inundated with knee-deep water

Even after six days of the unprecedented rainfall in Karachi on last Thursday, several areas of the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) are still flooded.

Hundreds of houses on Khayaban-e-Muhafiz, Khayaban-e-Hafiz and Khayaban-e-Ittehad and in other phases of the DHA remain submerged. Several phases of the DHA still don’t have power, forcing a large number of residents to move to various hotels.

A resident, Maani Jafri, told The News how he had moved to a private hotel in the District South along with his wife and children after his apartment's ground floor flooded and there was no electricity for the last five days.

Khayaban-e-Bukhari is one of the worst-hit areas which is still inundated with knee-deep water. A female resident of the area said she had been making calls to the Clifton Cantonment Board (CBC) for the past six days but to no avail.

She and her mother were asked to visit the camp of the CBC on Khayaban-e-Shujaat and Muhafiz and launch their complaint. She said they went in a rickshaw, and also walked halfway, to the camp to know it would take another five days to drain. “We don’t have water to drink or for the washroom,” she said, adding all shops and houses were still filled with water.

Another resident, Faisal, said they still had rainwater in their basement and were devoid of power for the past six days. “We are left with no option but to relocate,” he said. A tea seller said it had been six days since the heavy rain but water inside their basement had not drained. “We are sleeping on the roads.”

The residents of the upscale Clifton and the DHA held a large protest outside the CBC office in DHA Phase-VI on Monday afternoon against the miserable failure of the cantonment board authorities to drain out the rainwater that has accumulated in their houses, streets, and neighbourhoods.