Wed Sep 02, 2020
AFP
September 2, 2020

Footballer fined for kissing ball in Ecuador, breaking virus rules

Sports

AFP
September 2, 2020

QUITO,Ecuador: A football player in Ecuador was fined $1,200 Monday for kissing the ball in breach of hygiene rules brought in to combat the coronavirus.

Argentine midfielder Sergio Lopez, who plays for Quito-based Aucas in the country’s top-tier Liga Pro, became the first player to face sanction under the new rules, after making the offending gesture following his side’s 1-0 win over Macara on Friday.

