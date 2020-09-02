ADOP to conduct target testing on athletes

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Doping Organisation of Pakistan (ADOP) has decided to conduct target testing and has asked all the sports federations to share whereabouts of their athletes.

In a letter written to the sports federations, ADOP Chairman Dr Waqar Ahmed said the positive tests of three Pakistani athletes in the 13th South Asian Games was unfortunate.

Dr Waqar said the use of drugs to enhance performance is considered unethical and there is zero tolerance to doping in sports. “Under the strict WADA instructions, the ADOP has decided to conduct target testing on all athletes of recognised sports federations. The ADOP has written to all federations through POA to share the details,” he said.

“To implement an effective testing programme, all national federations are required to collect whereabouts i.e. address, contact numbers, sports/event of the top ranking/elite athletes of their federations for inclusion in registered testing pool (RTP) of ADOP which is mandatory. This information will be shared with WADA and these athletes can be targeted for dope tests at any time,” he said.

“With a mission to preserve the reputation of Pakistani athletes for future generations and as per the requirement to comply with the WADA Code, all the sports federations should be bound to follow the anti-doping rules,” he said.

Dr Waqar also said that all those athletes using any medication would have to intimate ADOP in advance. “An athlete may have an illness or condition that requires him to take a particular medication — if the medication happens to fall under the prohibited list — Therapeutic Use Exemption Certificate (TUEC) will be required whether in competition, in training camps or residing at homes throughout the year.

“If an athlete has the presence of a banned substance in his urine/blood samples, the medical committee will review the TUEC database to determine if any exemption is in place. Failure to have a TUEC in place may result in an anti-doping rules violation.

“Therefore, it is requested to the sports federations to send information regarding use of any prohibited substance by their athletes immediately along with prescriptions mentioning the disease and TUEC certificates to undersign for onward transmission to WADA to avoid any punitive action against the athletes.

“To curb the menace of doping, injection declaration form is introduced during the national camps/departmental camps for compliance within 72 hours of administration of injection,” he concluded.