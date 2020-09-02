Development work at Samundri Tehsil Sports Complex discussed

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed called on Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh at National Hockey Stadium on Tuesday.

Mumtaz thanked Taimoor for approving Tehsil Sports Complex in Samundri and discussed various measures for the promotion of sports in the province.

Talking on this occasion, Taimoor said: “We are building top level sports infrastructure at tehsil level. Tehsil Sports Complex Samundri will be completed at an approximate cost of Rs60 million. Modern sports facilities will be provided in the Tehsil Sports Complex.”

Aulakh on this occasion said that the construction work on Tehsil Sports Complex Samundri will start shortly. “The sports projects are being launched as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar,” he added.

Expressing his gratitude, Mumtaz said the construction of Tehsil Sports Complex Samundri will help a lot in eliminating the sense of deprivation among the youth.