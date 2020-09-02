Punjab Council for Traditional Sports & Games formed

LAHORE: Punjab Council for Traditional Sports & Games (PCTSG) has been established under the patronage of Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti and Punjab Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment Mian Aslam Iqbal for the promotion of non-Olympic traditional sports in the province.

The office-bearers of Punjab Council for Traditional Sports & Games were also elected during the first General Assembly meeting held under the chairmanship of Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Punjab Ehsan Bhutta at Punjab Stadium on Tuesday.

Bhutta was elected as president and Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh as Senior Vice-President.

Addressing the first General Assembly meeting, Bhutta said non-Olympic traditional sports like kabaddi, ‘desi kushti’, ‘gulli-danda’, ‘yassu panju’, ‘wanju’, ‘pithu gol garam’, ‘pil goli’, ‘shtapu’ and ‘baander killa’ are quite popular in Punjab and the council aimed to promote these at national and international levels.

Bhutta said these non-Olympic traditional sports did not require costly infrastructure and that was why a large number of people took part in these games passionately.