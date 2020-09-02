PCB has no vision of its own, says former chairman

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Khalid Mahmood has said that the current management of the board has no vision of its own and it just follows the directions it is given.

“If it’s asked to abolish departments cricket, it does that and if it’s asked to form six teams it does that. The manner in which the six teams of associations have been formed is no less than a joke,” he told ‘The News’.

“How they are included in the teams and how the coaches are appointed, there is no system,” he said. “Where is the opinion of the Board of Governors and where is the General Body that used to seek answers on such matters. The way the board is working and decisions are being made will not benefit national cricket.

“How can the cricket board without any strategy or alternative arrangement move away from maintenance and care of its own cricket grounds? How can those who give examples of England and Australia forget that they have a 200-year history of counties? How can they follow their setup here? How can there be cricket if there are no grounds,” Khalid said.

He further stated that it is evident that it is an artificial selection of the teams. “There is no club cricket or any other level of cricket.

“The main job was to work on club cricket. But the ground reality is that nothing happened in practical. The cricket board is dreaming of construction a building without foundations,” he said.

“The murder of departmental cricket has caused irreparable damage to national cricket. This was not the solution. For decades, the institutions that served Pakistan were shut out. If there was a problem in the teams of the departments or their performance was stagnant, they should have improved it.

“If the standard is raised, it doesn’t matter if there are 12 teams or 14. It is the responsibility of the cricket board to create more playing opportunities and raise the standard by creating an atmosphere of competition,” he suggested.