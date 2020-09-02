POA’s probe body set to send questionnaire to erring athletes

ISLAMABAD: The probe committee of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has decided to send a questionnaire to the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) and the erring athletes to know about the circumstances that led to violation of anti-doping rules.

The probe committee’s meeting was held through a video link and was chaired by Pakistan Handball Federation President Muhammad Shafiq. Other members of the committee are Javaid Shamshad Lodhi (Executive VP National Rifle Association), Dr Meesaq Rizvi (former Olympian), Dr Lubna Sibtain (POA Medical Commission) and Maj (r) Majid Waseem (President Pakistan Swimming Federation).

“We have decided to forward a questionnaire to all the concerned including AFP to know what led to three positive tests. Our main purpose is to discourage such practice in future and make sure that all the concerned are aware of the implications related to such incidents,” Shafiq said.

The committee was formed under the mandate given by the World Anti-Doping Authority through different clauses which allow national Olympic Committee to vigorously pursue all the potential anti-doping rule violations within their jurisdiction including investigation against athletes or other persons involved in doping.

“We want to know whether some other people were involved in extending any help to these athletes,” head of the probe body said.

He added that the committee would not only be making efforts to discourage such incidents in future but also reach out to those who had any connection with this incident.