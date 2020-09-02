Greek Cup final rescheduled for second time

ATHENS: The Greek Cup final between Olympiakos and AEK Athens has been rescheduled for September 12, the Greek football federation announced on Monday.

This is the third attempt to hold the contest after a date last July was rejected by police authorities for fear of violence at the planned Rizoupoli Stadium in Athens.

The August 30 rescheduled clash at the Athens Olympic Stadium was postponed due to a third Olympiakos player testing positive for coronavirus, forcing the team into quarantine.

The federation is still unsure if the match will be played at the Rizoupoli venue, which is the first choice, if there are no objections by the police, or a second choice at the Panthessaliko Stadium in the northern city of Volos.

It remains to be seen if the two clubs will be allowed to use newly acquired players or must enter the match with squads from the 2019-2020 season, a decision which the federation will await from FIFA.