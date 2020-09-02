Zaheer believes Pakistan needs more players like Babar

LAHORE: Pakistan batting great Zaheer Abbas believes that Pakistan needs more players like Babar Azam in order to become a competitive side.

While speaking to Cricket Pakistan in an interview, Abbas said he was satisfied with Azam’s performance in the recently concluded Test series against England.

“Babar did fairly well in the Test series and looked confident while he was batting,” said Abbas. “I hope Pakistan produces more players like him so that the pressure is not entirely on one player.

“Pakistan should have won the first Test after taking a first innings lead of more than 100 runs. I was extremely disappointed to see Pakistan lose that match,” he said. “I won’t take names but Pakistan made mistakes and had to pay for it in the end.

“Pakistan team lacks consistency which is a big hurdle on way to becoming one of the best teams in the world. We don’t want to be known as a team which only performs well against weak opposition,” he added.

“It’s the board’s decision to retain Azhar as the captain. After playing so much cricket, Azhar should be mature enough and understand the importance of scoring runs and leading from the front,” he said.

Abbas also backed middle-order batsman Asad Shafiq, who failed miserably during the series, to come good by making a slight technical adjustment.