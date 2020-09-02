close
Wed Sep 02, 2020
AFP
September 2, 2020

Zampa replaces Richardson in Bangalore team

Sports

AFP
September 2, 2020

NEW DELHI: Leg-spinner Adam Zampa has been called up by Royal Challengers Bangalore to replace fellow Australian Kane Richardson, who pulled out of the Indian Premier League for the birth of his first child.

Bangalore, led by India skipper Virat Kohli, welcomed the 28-year-old Zampa in RCB colours late Monday for the Twenty20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates starting September 19.

Richardson, who went for $533,333 in the IPL auction in December to bolster Bangalore’s pace attack, is expecting his first child to be born during the 53-day tournament.

