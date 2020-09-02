Spike in Madrid

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MADRID: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday his government is concerned about a spike in coronavirus infections in the capital Madrid. Spain was one of the hardest-hit countries when the coronavirus struck Europe this year before a strict lockdown helped reduce the outbreak’s spread.