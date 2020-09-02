Hackers attack Norway’s parliament

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OSLO: Norway’s parliament said on Tuesday it had been the target of a "vast" cyber attack that enabled hackers to access the emails of some lawmakers. The hackers’ identities were not immediately known. "The parliament has recently been targetted in a vast cyber attack," the institution wrote in a statement.
"There have been intrusions in the email accounts of a few MPs and employees. Our analyses show that varying quantities of data have been downloaded," it said, providing no further details.