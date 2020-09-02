close
Wed Sep 02, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
September 2, 2020

Turkey detains top IS member

World

AFP
September 2, 2020

ISTANBUL: Turkey has captured a top member of the extremist Islamic State (IS) group responsible for operations on its territory, the interior minister announced on Tuesday. The Jihadist group has claimed responsibility for a spate of deadly attacks in Turkey, including an assault on an upscale Istanbul nightclub during New Year’s Eve festivities just minutes into 2017, which left 39 people including tourists dead.

Latest News

More From World