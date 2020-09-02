Indonesia stages coffin parade

JAKARTA: Officials in hazmat suits paraded empty coffins through the streets of Jakarta on Tuesday to remind residents that coronavirus cases are still surging in one of Asia’s worst-hit nations.

A convoy of truck hearses and pallbearers snaked its way through crowded neighbourhoods, with some participants also donning headpieces depicting ghost-like figures known as pocong. "We’re hoping this coffin parade will remind people to be more aware of the risk of disobeying health safety rules," said Mundari, the head of south Jakarta’s Cilandak district, who like many Indonesians goes by one name. "They can picture how things would be if they died of Covid-19," he added.