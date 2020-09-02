American police shoot and kill another black man

LOS ANGELES: US police have shot dead another black man, who they said had a handgun but had dropped it during a violent altercation in Los Angeles, triggering fresh outrage as tensions soar over racism and police brutality.

The man, named in local media as 29-year-old Dijon Kizzee, was riding his bicycle when Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies tried to stop him for an unspecified vehicle code violation on Tuesday afternoon.

He fled on foot, and when officers caught up with him he punched one deputy in the face, dropping some items of clothing he was carrying, police said. "The deputies noticed that inside the clothing items that he dropped was a black semi-automatic handgun, at which time a deputy-involved shooting occurred," Lieutenant Brandon Dean told reporters.

It was not clear if the man was reaching for the gun when he was shot. Dean said officials had yet to interview the deputies involved. "So, he did not have the gun in his hand, it had already dropped to the ground, so when he was actually shot, he was unarmed at that point?" a reporter asked during the televised press conference.