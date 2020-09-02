tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: Two luxury Beijing apartments seized from martial arts film star Jackie Chan will be put up for auction for around $10 million due to an ownership dispute, according to court documents seen by AFP. The action star, 66, best known for hit movies "Rush Hour" and "Police Story", sparked controversy in 2013 when he joined China’s top political advisory body despite being born in Hong Kong, where his reputation has taken a beating over his pro-Beijing stance.