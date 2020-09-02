RTO-II Karachi tops tax target for July-Aug

KARACHI: Regional Tax Office (RTO)-II Karachi has surpassed the revenue collection target assigned by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for first two months of the current fiscal year, officials said on Tuesday.

The tax offices collected Rs19.14 billion during the period under review as against the assigned target of Rs17.22 billion.

The sources said the collection for the first two months of current fiscal year would have been much higher but due to heavy downpour in the metropolis during the last days of August, the revenue could not be realised.

They said usually it’s the withholding agents that transfer the collection of withholding tax during the last two days of a month.

“Due to the unprecedented rains the revenue collection remained subdued,” an official at the RTO-II Karachi said and added this unrealised revenue would be reclaimed in September 2020.

The official said prior to the rains the RTO-II Karachi had estimated to post a record growth in the revenue for the period under review.

The official said the strategy that led to this achievement was a brainchild of the team headed by the Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue Nazir Ahmed Shoro.

The RTO-II Karachi focused on major revenue spinners like vigilant real time monitoring of withholding tax, sales tax, and timely disposal of audit cases, the officials added.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), in a major policy shift, had assigned monthly, quarterly, and annual targets to all RTOs and Large Taxpayers Units (LTUs) at beginning of the current fiscal year instead of monthly targets each month, which were received by the RTOs/LTUs as late as around 10th of every month.

The collection of the tax office during first two months of the current fiscal year is also higher than Rs18.8 billion collected in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

It is important to note that during the period of July-August 2019 the economic conditions were normal and coronavirus impacted the revenue collection adversely during last four month of fiscal year 2019/2020.