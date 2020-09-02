Stocks end higher powered by refiners, cements

Stocks on Tuesday grabbed fresh gains under the guidance of refineries, power, and cement sectors, in a positive session that recorded enormous participation from individuals, mutual funds, and some other financial entities, dealers said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index grew higher by 0.65 percent or 266.33 points to close at 41,377.26 points.

Volumes ballooned to 759.360 million shares from 451.737 million in the previous session.

Muhammad Saeed Khalid, head of research at Shajar Capital said, “The market remained bullish during the day, gaining 267 points”.

The benchmark index staged an outperformance, where more than ten stocks closed at their upper caps during the session ahead of the announcement of NCPI (national consumer price index) inflation numbers for the month of August, Khalid said.

“This event has induced investors to remain overweight in food sector where Fauji Foods Ltd. marked highest volume during the session,” Khalid said. The PSX’s KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a high of 0.39 percent or 69.17 points to end at 17,776.37 points level.

Of 424 active scrips, 278 went up, 125 down, and 21 remained unchanged. Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said, “Stocks closed higher amid record trades guided by selected scrips across the board on strong earnings outlook and expectations on strong foreign inflows after cabinet approval for offloading 7 percent OGDCL and 10 percent PPL stake”.

Strong rupee, government affirmation on freezing petroleum products’ prices on economic losses, OICCI expectations for a $10 billion FDI in next 3 years on economic optimism, upbeat data for fertiliser sales, easing CPI inflation, and surging global crude oil prices led to a bullish close, Mehanti added. Tahir Abbas, director research at Arif Habib Limited, said, “The market showed stability as fundamentals are strong amid positive key economic numbers like recently recovery in Pakistan rupee, rising trend in exports and remittance, with growth expected in economy in the first quarter”.

Moreover confidence further boosted with a decline in COVID-19 cases since last week from its peak of April, Abbas added.

Zia Shafi, senior investment advisor at Intermarket Securities, said, “Sentimentally, the market has been in the positive frame of mind and is likely to show plus signs mostly in the coming sessions, while investors are advised to focus mostly on trading activities and buying on dip strategy”.

Furthermore, index was likely to creep upward as “we are not expecting any negative development in coming weeks that could lead to some correction; however, likely profit-taking may weigh in stocks, Shafi added.

Topline Securities in a note said, “Major contribution (117 points) to the index came from TRG, COLG, MARI, PKGS and KAPCO”.

Further, DOL and SPL producers of hydrogen peroxide gained to close at their respective upper circuit, as increase in international price of the hydrogen peroxide garnered interest, the brokerage added.

Unilever Foods, gaining Rs787 to close at Rs11,287/share, and Colgate Palmolive, up Rs202.49 to finish at Rs3452.49/share, were the top gainers, while Pakistan Tobacco, down Rs79 to close at Rs1,700/share, and Island Textile, losing Rs54.58 to close at Rs10,14.42/share, were the main losers. Unity Food posted the highest volumes with 91.235 million shares, gaining Rs0.5 to end at Rs3.86/share, whereas BankIslami Pakistan registered the lowest with 22.104 million shares, but improved by Rs0.31 to end at Rs10.24/share.