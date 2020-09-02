Consumer inflation eases to 8.2pc in Aug

ISLAMABAD: Annual consumer inflation eased at 8.2 percent in August from 9.3 percent in July in line with the market expectations as prices of perishable foods fell during the month, official data showed on Tuesday.

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data showed that consumer price index (CPI) inflation increased 0.6 percent month-on-month in August compared to an increase of 2.5 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.6 percent in August 2019.

Analysts were expecting downtrend in inflation in August due to declining prices of food items, which account for around 35 percent of CPI basket.

Prices of chicken fell 36.45 percent in August over July, followed by tomatoes (31.83pc), fresh fruits (23.15pc), pulse moong (6.5pc), vegetables (2.78pc), pulse mash (2.28pc), fish (1.87pc), gram whole (1.78pc), eggs (1.33pc), pulse gram (1.29pc), besan (1.21pc), pulse masoor (0.98pc), vegetable ghee (0.86pc) and cooking oil (0.59pc). Prices of chicken also decreased 38.28 percent year-on-year, followed by onions (33.02pc), fish (8.5pc) and fresh fruits (1.32pc).

The analysts were, however, anticipating inflation rebound on increase in prices of petroleum products. For the time being, the government delayed this impact a month after not raising oil prices for month.

Average inflation is expected at 7.92 percent for the current fiscal year, compared to 10.74 percent a year earlier.

CPI inflation urban increased 7.1 percent on year-on-year basis in August compared to an increase of 7.8 percent in the previous month and 10.6 percent in August 2019. On month-on-month basis, it increased 0.8 percent in August as compared to an increase of 2.2 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.5 percent in August 2019.

CPI inflation rural increased 9.9 percent year-on-year basis in August compared to an increase of 11.6 percent in the previous month and 10.3 percent in August 2019. On month-on-month basis, it increased 0.4 percent in August 2020 as compared to an increase of 3 percent in the previous month and an increase of 1.9 percent in August 2019. Analysts expect the central bank to keep policy rate unchanged in September after sharply axing it at 7 percent back to back in the previous policies, but the decision also depends on August readings too.

“We expect the SBP will maintain status quo stance in the upcoming monetary policy committee meeting, which is expected to be held in mid-September,” said an analyst. “Both real and external sectors have performed relatively well during the pandemic.” Wholesale price index inflation increased 3.3 percent year-on-year in August compared to an increase of 3.2 percent a month earlier and an increase of 14.1 percent in August 2019. WPI inflation increased 1.3 percent month-on-month in August compared to a decrease of 5.4 percent a month earlier and an increase of 1.2 percent in corresponding month of last year, according to the PBS.