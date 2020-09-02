Eurozone inflation turns negative

Brussels: Eurozone consumer prices fell in August, official data showed on Tuesday, with inflation in negative territory for the first time since May 2016 as a result of plummeting demand due to the coronavirus crisis.

The EU´s Eurostat data agency said inflation fell to negative 0.2 percent in August, a steep drop from a positive 0.4 percent in July and even further off the official target of near two percent.

The descent into deflationary territory comes despite historic stimulus measures by the European Central Bank to stimulate prices and breathe life into the European economy.

The ECB, led by Christine Lagarde, has pumped in 1.35 trillion euros as well as cut interest rates to negative levels in order to keep borrowing costs low and boost demand.

"The data released today put the ECB´s challenge in stark relief," said Jack Allen-Reynolds, Senior Europe Economist at Capital Economics.

"Monetary policy in the eurozone will need to remain extremely loose for many more years to come," he added.

The step into deflation puts even more pressure on governments to increase public spending to restore demand and the economy.

Some European capitals have already opened the money taps, with the German government leading the way in efforts to jump start its coronavirus recovery.