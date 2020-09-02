PSO incurs Rs14.762 billion loss in FY2020

KARACHI: Pakistan State Oil Company Limited declared a loss of Rs14.762 billion for the year ended June 30, 2020 translating into loss per share of Rs23.47 in its consolidated financial statement filed with the bourse on Tuesday.

The company earned Rs15.106 billion with earnings per share of Rs30.46 in the last fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.

PSO did not announce any cash dividend for the year ended June 30, 2020, the notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange said.

Arif Habib Limited in their research note said, “Topline of the company settled at Rs221 billion for Q4FY20, down by 34 percent YoY due to decline in overall sales volume by 17 percent YoY (furnace oil volumes dropped by 90 percent YoY) and lower petroleum prices in the period under review. During FY20, topline registered a decline of 4.0 percent YoY due to decline in furnace oil volumes by 45 percent YoY.”

Other operating income increased by 48 percent YoY to Rs1,928 million. “We reckon that decline in other income is on the back of company lower mark-up on delayed payments in the period under review,” the report said.

Meanwhile, PSO’s finance costs dropped by 35 percent YoY to Rs2,919 million owing to decline in interest rates. The company booked tax reversal compared to tax charge of 31.3 percent in Q4FY19.

“Despite the challenging economic scenario, PSO continued to lead Pakistan's petroleum downstream market having a share of 44.3 percent in total liquid fuels at the end of FY20, which was 1.9 percent more than the prior year,” the company said in a statement.

PSO, through its PSO CSR Trust extended support of approximately Rs180 million in the fields of healthcare, education, community-building, environment and disaster relief across Pakistan.

Major contributions were made for COVID-19 relief activities which included a Rs50 million donation to the Prime Minister’s COVID-19 Relief Fund through mutual contributions of the PSO CSR Trust and PSO employees as well as support worth Rs35 million via NGOs and welfare organisations combating the pandemic nationwide.

The company management was hopeful that the future outlook entails stability in international prices.

It said that inflationary revisions in marketing margins of regulated products were expected to improve gross earnings.

Macroeconomic stability, stabilisation of rupee-dollar parity and aggressive business strategy of market penetration backed by plans of infrastructure development also bode well for the company, the statement added.