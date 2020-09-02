EFP slams CBC, DHA

KARACHI: Employers’ Federation of Pakistan (EFP) has resented the dismal performances of the municipal authorities of Karachi, in particular, the Cantonment Board of Clifton (CBC), Defence Housing Authority (DHA) and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) despite being forewarned about the monsoon spell by Pakistan Meteorological Department, a statement said on Tuesday.

EFP President Ismail Suttar said that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PMDA) seemed to have completely missed out on coordinating with the utility providers such as K-Electric and Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB), which directly impacted timely response to rescue the death-struck citizens of Karachi, it added.

“Being the apex body of manufacturers of Pakistan, the EFP lamented the Karachi Electric (KE) for mismanaging affairs, while long-maintaining a dilapidated and incompetent transmission system that unfortunately requires to be shut down to prevent any electrocution incidences during monsoon.

Suttar called for waterproof electricity supply structure and urged the federal government to expedite plans of EFP proposed formation of power markets and Regional Transmission Operators (RTOs) in a densely populated city of Karachi.

The August 2020 cumulative rainfall of 442 mm shattered the previous 429.3 mm level of 1967, Ismail reflected, but no one appeared keen enough to clean up the clogged drainage and sewerage systems installed under illegal construction and plantation sites. He held the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and KDA, DHA and CBC fully accountable for allowing the encroachment to happen on grounds of dishonest persuasion by concerned parties.

The EFP president demanded a judicial inquiry to evaluate the cost of damages suffered by the people of Karachi due to inadequate nallahs and storm drainages, and prolonged power and gas outages that continued for over 100 hours in some cases.