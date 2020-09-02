Gold rates up Rs300/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market increased Rs300/tola on Tuesday.
According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market increased to Rs117,700/tola.
Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs257 to Rs100,909.
In the international market, bullion prices increased $21 to $1,990/ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,400/tola. Silver rates of 10 grams also stood the same at Rs1,200.27.
Jewellers said prices in the local market remained Rs4,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.