Gold rates up Rs300/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market increased Rs300/tola on Tuesday.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market increased to Rs117,700/tola.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs257 to Rs100,909.

In the international market, bullion prices increased $21 to $1,990/ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,400/tola. Silver rates of 10 grams also stood the same at Rs1,200.27.

Jewellers said prices in the local market remained Rs4,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.