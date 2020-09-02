After three violent weeks, during which Israeli fighter planes bombed the Gaza Strip virtually every day, there has been an agreement, which restores peace, at least for now, in the region. The peace accord was brokered by Egypt, which was later joined by the United Arab Emirates. Under the deal, Hamas will stop sending airborne explosive devices into occupied territory and Israel will end the bombing restoring the ceasefire. It will also resume development work including the building of a power line to supply the Gaza Strip with basic items that are needed to support daily living. This is a positive development. The question is how long it can last.

Egypt has been travelling between the two sides for weeks to try and persuade both to reach some kind of deal. For now, a ceasefire has then returned. We hope it can last and in the future, lead to a better relationship and eventually long-lasting peace. It has been good to see other countries in the Middle East come into action in trying to sort out the problem. Even now, given the history of the region, we do not know if the accord will last.

The underlying tensions however remain in place. There are many steps Israel has to be forced into taking for there to be any chance for this ceasefire to result in peace. First, it has to end its inhumanity in the Gaza Strip. A people who are angry and starving are justified in using whatever means they have to end this occupation. Then, Israel needs to recognise the right to return of Palestinians who have been displaced from their homes. Their needs to be an immediate end to the construction of new settlements on disputed territory and the removal of existing settlements. The system of apartheid that Israel has imposed, where Palestinians live in isolated bantustans, will have to be ended. These are the bare minimum conditions for there to be some hope of peace in the Middle East.