It is unfortunate that no ruler ever worked on a long-term policy to save the country from the water crisis. All governments failed to build dams for the much-needed conservation of water for agriculture; the generation of electricity; and flood control. The existing dams are reaching their maximum capacity. Even the barrages are now old and in dire need of repairs. It is good that the current government is paying some attention to the issue. All parties must come together to build dams in the country or our survival may be at risk. The sooner we realise the gravity of the situation, the better it will be.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad