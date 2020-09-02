Relief fund

Many parts of Sindh drowned after the incessant rains. The rains also destroyed the crops. Thousands of people have had to take shelter in makeshift camps on the roadside and in government schools. The Sindh government has declared 20 districts to be calamity affected. The people of Sindh are also fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The federal government is yet to declare any special fund. Even though the PM has said that his thoughts and prayers were with the people of Sindh, the damage caused by the floods cannot be tackled with only prayers and thoughts. Sindh needs major funds. The PM should consider releasing fund to mitigate the miseries of people.

Shabir Jamali

Nawabshah