The days of the past

PM Imran Khan has accused the opposition of refusing to support some of the FATF-related bills. He warned that he would hold the opposition responsible if the country was blacklisted. The opposition, meanwhile, has maintained that it had supported all the bills except those which gave the government unlimited powers that the FATF had not asked for. If the government and the opposition can speak with one voice on the Kashmir issue, they can work together on other important issues as well.

Only a few would agree with our PM’s praise for the presidential system practiced under Ayub Khan. He argued that the system allowed experts to run the government in today’s complex world. The truth is that under Ayub’s military rule, Pakistan went to the IMF seeking bailout packages at least three times. Within a few years of the Ayub era, particularly after the 1965 war, the economy began to nosedive, leading to large-scale unemployment and rising inflation. The federal parliamentary system is working successfully in Canada, Australia, the UK and other countries without unelected special assistants or advisors.

Qazi Jamshed Alam Siddiqui

Lahore