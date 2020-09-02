Teachers’ problems

The government of Balochistan has established some ideal residential education institutions commonly known as Balochistan Residential Colleges (BRCs) in Loralai, Khuzdar, Turbat, Zhob and Uthal. These institutions have a significant role in imparting quality education. However, employees of these institutions, especially the teaching staff, face several problems including timely promotion, attraction allowance, the appointment of junior staff on senior positions, etc. BRC teachers have not been promoted for quite some time. Their attraction or residential allowance was also frozen in 2015 following an announcement by the federal government in the annual budget, which further added to the financial woes of the staff.

The provincial government granted the time scale facility to the teaching staff. But the hardworking and competent teaching staff of BRCs was denied this facility, despite the fact that a majority of them have been working in the same grades in which they were initially recruited for the last 15 years or more. The relevant authorities are requested to look into these problems.

Guldar Khan Wazir

Loralai