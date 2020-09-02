Prayers for Karachi

We felt for the people of Karachi when we watched the images and videos of floating vehicles and flooded streets on social media. Even residential houses in posh areas were submerged in water. The expensive household items were completely destroyed. What we saw in Karachi was the result of the long-term negligence of the relevant authorities. Standing water on roads have restricted the movement of people. Also, prolonged loadshedding made the lives of people even more miserable. The recent rains made it clear that no government did anything to improve the infrastructure of the city.

The PPP has been in power in Sindh for over a decade and did nothing for the city. Similarly, the PTI that claimed to change the fate of the people of Karachi ignored the city. The mayor of Karachi was from the MQM-P and even he didn’t act responsibly. Had he acted proactively, the major damage to the lives and property of residents could have been avoided. Now, the federal government should take all relevant steps to assist the provincial government and alleviate the suffering of the people of the affected areas.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali