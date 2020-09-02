Andrew Strauss joins ECB in non-voting capacity

LONDON: Ian Watmore has started his role as chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board by welcoming Sir Andrew Strauss to the board in a non-voting capacity.

Watmore’s appointment was confirmed in June but he now takes over following a handover and onboarding process, succeeding Colin Graves after a successful five-year tenure which saw England lift two ODI ICC Cricket World Cups.

Former England captain and director of cricket Strauss has accepted an invitation to attend board meetings in a non-voting capacity. Strauss, along with former England cricketer and board member Lucy Pearson, deepens the provision of first-hand top-level cricket input for the men’s and women’s games.

Among the board changes, Barry O’Brien will take over as deputy chair and act as the alternate director to represent the ECB on the ICC board when required.

Watmore said: “I look forward to working with those taking on new roles and responsibilities.

“I am also keen to draw further on the immense skills and experiences of all the board members as we continue to allocate leadership and sponsorship responsibilities in line with the priority areas for Inspiring Generations.”